MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -188 Athletics +158 N.Y Yankees -126 at TORONTO +108…
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-188
|Athletics
|+158
|N.Y Yankees
|-126
|at TORONTO
|+108
|at TEXAS
|-148
|Baltimore
|+126
|at SEATTLE
|-188
|Kansas City
|+158
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|St. Louis
|-138
|at PITTSBURGH
|+118
|at ARIZONA
|-130
|San Francisco
|+110
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Detroit
|-176
|at WASHINGTON
|+148
|at BOSTON
|-134
|Cincinnati
|+116
|Minnesota
|-120
|at MIAMI
|+102
|at ATLANTA
|-136
|LA Angels
|+116
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-154
|Cleveland
|+130
|Houston
|-260
|at COLORADO
|+215
|at LA DODGERS
|-320
|Chicago White Sox
|+260
