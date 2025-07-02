Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 2, 2025, 12:41 AM

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -188 Athletics +158
N.Y Yankees -126 at TORONTO +108
at TEXAS -148 Baltimore +126
at SEATTLE -188 Kansas City +158

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
St. Louis -138 at PITTSBURGH +118
San Diego -112 at PHILADELPHIA -104
at N.Y METS -134 Milwaukee +114
at ARIZONA -130 San Francisco +110

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Detroit -176 at WASHINGTON +148
at BOSTON -134 Cincinnati +116
Minnesota -120 at MIAMI +102
at ATLANTA -136 LA Angels +116
at CHICAGO CUBS -154 Cleveland +130
Houston -260 at COLORADO +215
at LA DODGERS -320 Chicago White Sox +260

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

