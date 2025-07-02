MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -188 Athletics +158 N.Y Yankees -126 at TORONTO +108…

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -188 Athletics +158 N.Y Yankees -126 at TORONTO +108 at TEXAS -148 Baltimore +126 at SEATTLE -188 Kansas City +158

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE St. Louis -138 at PITTSBURGH +118 San Diego -112 at PHILADELPHIA -104 at N.Y METS -134 Milwaukee +114 San Diego -112 at PHILADELPHIA -104 at N.Y METS -134 Milwaukee +114 at ARIZONA -130 San Francisco +110

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Detroit -176 at WASHINGTON +148 at BOSTON -134 Cincinnati +116 Minnesota -120 at MIAMI +102 Detroit OFF at WASHINGTON OFF at BOSTON -134 Cincinnati +116 at ATLANTA -136 LA Angels +116 at CHICAGO CUBS -154 Cleveland +130 Houston -260 at COLORADO +215 at LA DODGERS -320 Chicago White Sox +260

