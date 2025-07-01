Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 1, 2025, 12:14 AM

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y Yankees -164 at TORONTO +138
at TAMPA BAY -168 Athletics +142
at TEXAS -200 Baltimore +168
at SEATTLE -130 Kansas City +110

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -172 San Diego +144
at PITTSBURGH -164 St. Louis +138
at N.Y METS -130 Milwaukee +110
at ARIZONA -136 San Francisco +116

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Minnesota -134 at MIAMI +114
Detroit -162 at WASHINGTON +136
Cincinnati -118 at BOSTON +100
at ATLANTA -168 LA Angels +142
at CHICAGO CUBS -162 Cleveland +136
Houston -172 at COLORADO +144
at LA DODGERS -320 Chicago White Sox +260

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up