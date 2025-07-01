MLB Tuesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Yankees -164 at TORONTO +138 at TAMPA BAY -168 Athletics +142…
MLB
Tuesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Yankees
|-164
|at TORONTO
|+138
|at TAMPA BAY
|-168
|Athletics
|+142
|at TEXAS
|-200
|Baltimore
|+168
|at SEATTLE
|-130
|Kansas City
|+110
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-172
|San Diego
|+144
|at PITTSBURGH
|-164
|St. Louis
|+138
|at N.Y METS
|-130
|Milwaukee
|+110
|at ARIZONA
|-136
|San Francisco
|+116
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Minnesota
|-134
|at MIAMI
|+114
|Detroit
|-162
|at WASHINGTON
|+136
|Cincinnati
|-118
|at BOSTON
|+100
|at ATLANTA
|-168
|LA Angels
|+142
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-162
|Cleveland
|+136
|Houston
|-172
|at COLORADO
|+144
|at LA DODGERS
|-320
|Chicago White Sox
|+260
