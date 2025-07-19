MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Detroit -116 at TEXAS -102 at TAMPA BAY -124 Baltimore +106 at…

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Detroit -116 at TEXAS -102 at TAMPA BAY -124 Baltimore +106 at CLEVELAND -136 Athletics +116 at SEATTLE -122 Houston +104

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y METS -178 Cincinnati +150 San Diego -142 at WASHINGTON +120 St. Louis -110 at ARIZONA -106 at LA DODGERS -134 Milwaukee +116

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE San Francisco -122 at TORONTO +104 Kansas City -116 at MIAMI -102 at PHILADELPHIA -130 LA Angels +110 at PITTSBURGH -134 Chicago White Sox +116 at CHICAGO CUBS -152 Boston +128 N.Y Yankees -130 at ATLANTA +110 Minnesota -190 at COLORADO +160

