Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 19, 2025, 12:41 AM

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Detroit -116 at TEXAS -102
at TAMPA BAY -124 Baltimore +106
at CLEVELAND -136 Athletics +116
at SEATTLE -122 Houston +104

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y METS -178 Cincinnati +150
San Diego -142 at WASHINGTON +120
St. Louis -110 at ARIZONA -106
at LA DODGERS -134 Milwaukee +116

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Francisco -122 at TORONTO +104
Kansas City -116 at MIAMI -102
at PHILADELPHIA -130 LA Angels +110
at PITTSBURGH -134 Chicago White Sox +116
at CHICAGO CUBS -152 Boston +128
N.Y Yankees -130 at ATLANTA +110
Minnesota -190 at COLORADO +160

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up