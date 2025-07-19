MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Detroit -116 at TEXAS -102 at TAMPA BAY -124 Baltimore +106 at…
MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Detroit
|-116
|at TEXAS
|-102
|at TAMPA BAY
|-124
|Baltimore
|+106
|at CLEVELAND
|-136
|Athletics
|+116
|at SEATTLE
|-122
|Houston
|+104
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y METS
|-178
|Cincinnati
|+150
|San Diego
|-142
|at WASHINGTON
|+120
|St. Louis
|-110
|at ARIZONA
|-106
|at LA DODGERS
|-134
|Milwaukee
|+116
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Francisco
|-122
|at TORONTO
|+104
|Kansas City
|-116
|at MIAMI
|-102
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-130
|LA Angels
|+110
|at PITTSBURGH
|-134
|Chicago White Sox
|+116
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-152
|Boston
|+128
|N.Y Yankees
|-130
|at ATLANTA
|+110
|Minnesota
|-190
|at COLORADO
|+160
