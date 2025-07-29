MLB Tuesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -136 Toronto +116 at BALTIMORE -112 Toronto -104 at N.Y…

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -136 Toronto +116 at BALTIMORE -112 Toronto -104 at N.Y YANKEES -205 Tampa Bay +172 Boston -118 at MINNESOTA +100 at LA ANGELS -126 Texas +108 Seattle -120 at ATHLETICS +102

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE LA Dodgers -148 at CINCINNATI +126 Chicago Cubs -120 at MILWAUKEE +102 at ST. LOUIS -164 Miami +138 N.Y Mets -124 at SAN DIEGO +106 at SAN FRANCISCO -162 Pittsburgh +136

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -144 Arizona +122 at CLEVELAND -235 Colorado +194 at KANSAS CITY -126 Atlanta +108 Philadelphia -200 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +168 at HOUSTON -142 Washington +120

