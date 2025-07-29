Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 29, 2025, 12:56 AM

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -136 Toronto +116
at BALTIMORE -112 Toronto -104
at N.Y YANKEES -205 Tampa Bay +172
Boston -118 at MINNESOTA +100
at LA ANGELS -126 Texas +108
Seattle -120 at ATHLETICS +102

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
LA Dodgers -148 at CINCINNATI +126
Chicago Cubs -120 at MILWAUKEE +102
at ST. LOUIS -164 Miami +138
N.Y Mets -124 at SAN DIEGO +106
at SAN FRANCISCO -162 Pittsburgh +136

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DETROIT -144 Arizona +122
at CLEVELAND -235 Colorado +194
at KANSAS CITY -126 Atlanta +108
Philadelphia -200 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +168
at HOUSTON -142 Washington +120

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up