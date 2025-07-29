MLB Tuesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -136 Toronto +116 at BALTIMORE -112 Toronto -104 at N.Y…
MLB
Tuesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|-136
|Toronto
|+116
|at BALTIMORE
|-112
|Toronto
|-104
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-205
|Tampa Bay
|+172
|Boston
|-118
|at MINNESOTA
|+100
|at LA ANGELS
|-126
|Texas
|+108
|Seattle
|-120
|at ATHLETICS
|+102
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|LA Dodgers
|-148
|at CINCINNATI
|+126
|Chicago Cubs
|-120
|at MILWAUKEE
|+102
|at ST. LOUIS
|-164
|Miami
|+138
|N.Y Mets
|-124
|at SAN DIEGO
|+106
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-162
|Pittsburgh
|+136
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DETROIT
|-144
|Arizona
|+122
|at CLEVELAND
|-235
|Colorado
|+194
|at KANSAS CITY
|-126
|Atlanta
|+108
|Philadelphia
|-200
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+168
|at HOUSTON
|-142
|Washington
|+120
