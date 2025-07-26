MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Cleveland -116 at KANSAS CITY -102 at DETROIT -188 Toronto +158 at…
MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Cleveland
|-116
|at KANSAS CITY
|-102
|at DETROIT
|-188
|Toronto
|+158
|at HOUSTON
|-134
|Athletics
|+114
|Cleveland
|-118
|at KANSAS CITY
|+100
|Seattle
|-152
|at LA ANGELS
|+128
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Arizona
|-138
|at PITTSBURGH
|+118
|at MILWAUKEE
|-162
|Miami
|+136
|at ST. LOUIS
|-162
|San Diego
|+136
|N.Y Mets
|-116
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-102
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Philadelphia
|-124
|at N.Y YANKEES
|+106
|Tampa Bay
|-116
|at CINCINNATI
|-102
|at BALTIMORE
|-260
|Colorado
|+215
|at TEXAS
|-126
|Atlanta
|+108
|at MINNESOTA
|-158
|Washington
|+134
|Chicago Cubs
|-188
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+158
|at BOSTON
|-144
|LA Dodgers
|+122
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook
Copyright
© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.