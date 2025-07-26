Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 26, 2025, 12:55 AM

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Cleveland -116 at KANSAS CITY -102
at DETROIT -188 Toronto +158
at HOUSTON -134 Athletics +114
Cleveland -118 at KANSAS CITY +100
Seattle -152 at LA ANGELS +128

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Arizona -138 at PITTSBURGH +118
at MILWAUKEE -162 Miami +136
at ST. LOUIS -162 San Diego +136
N.Y Mets -116 at SAN FRANCISCO -102

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Philadelphia -124 at N.Y YANKEES +106
Tampa Bay -116 at CINCINNATI -102
at BALTIMORE -260 Colorado +215
at TEXAS -126 Atlanta +108
at MINNESOTA -158 Washington +134
Chicago Cubs -188 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +158
at BOSTON -144 LA Dodgers +122

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

