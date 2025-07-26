MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Cleveland -116 at KANSAS CITY -102 at DETROIT -188 Toronto +158 at…

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Cleveland -116 at KANSAS CITY -102 at DETROIT -188 Toronto +158 at HOUSTON -134 Athletics +114 Cleveland -118 at KANSAS CITY +100 Seattle -152 at LA ANGELS +128

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Arizona -138 at PITTSBURGH +118 at MILWAUKEE -162 Miami +136 at ST. LOUIS -162 San Diego +136 N.Y Mets -116 at SAN FRANCISCO -102

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Philadelphia -124 at N.Y YANKEES +106 Tampa Bay -116 at CINCINNATI -102 at BALTIMORE -260 Colorado +215 at TEXAS -126 Atlanta +108 at MINNESOTA -158 Washington +134 Chicago Cubs -188 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +158 at BOSTON -144 LA Dodgers +122

