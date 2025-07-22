Spencer Horwitz, Bryan Reynolds, Tommy Pham star in Pirates’ 8-5 victory over skidding Tigers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Spencer Horwitz, Bryan Reynolds and Tommy Pham each had three hits and two RBIs, and the Pittsburgh…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Spencer Horwitz, Bryan Reynolds and Tommy Pham each had three hits and two RBIs, and the Pittsburgh Pirates hit eight doubles in an 8-5 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night.

Horwitz hit a two-run double in the second inning to open the scoring. The Pirates, who had lost 11 of their previous 12 games, have taken the first two games of the series from the AL Central leaders. Reynolds had RBI singles in the third and sixth and Pham doubled in a run in the sixth as the Pirates increased their lead to 8-3.

The Tigers have lost eight of their last nine games.

Mitch Keller (4-10) allowed three runs and six hits in six innings to win what could be his final start with the Pirates. The right-hander has been heavily rumored to be traded by the July 31 deadline.

David Bednar, another potential trade target, pitched a scoreless ninth for his 15th save in as many opportunities.

Casey Mize (9-4) was tagged for five runs (four earned) and 10 hits in four innings. Mize was pitching for the first time since making his first career All-Star Game appearance a week earlier.

Jake Rogers hit a three-run home run, his second of the season, in the fifth inning. Jahmai Jones added a two-run shot as a pinch-hitter in the eighth.

Tigers All-Star shortstop Javier Báez returned and was 1 for 4 after missing Monday night’s game with left shoulder soreness.

Key moment

The Tigers put runners on first and second with one out in the ninth before Bednar escaped the jam by striking out Wenceel Pérez and Riley Greene.

Key stat

Horwitz, Pham and Oneil Cruz became the first Pirates trio to have two doubles in a game since 2002.

Up next

The series concludes Wednesday with the Tigers planning to call up RHP Troy Melton from Triple-A Toledo for his major league debut, facing LHP Bailey Falter (6-5, 4.00 ERA).

