Sparks beat Sun for 4th straight victory

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 21 points, Natasha Howard and Aliyah Boston had double-doubles, and the Indiana Fever beat the Las Vegas Aces 80-70 on Thursday night.

Indiana’s Caitlin Clark remains sidelined with a groin injury, and the Fever said Thursday there was no timetable for her return. No further injuries were discovered during medical tests this week.

Howard finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds, and Boston had 13 points and 10 boards. Sophie Cunningham scored 15 points.

A’ja Wilson, who averaged 31.7 points in the Aces’ three-game winning streak, led Las Vegas (12-12) with 20 points. Jackie Young scored 19 and NaLyssa Smith had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

SPARKS 101, SUN 86

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Kelsey Plum had 30 points and six assists, Dearica Hamby added 20 points and 11 rebounds and Los Angeles beat Connecticut.

Los Angeles (10-14) has won four in a row, beginning with a 92-88 victory over the Sun at home July 13 that snapped a 13-game losing streak against Connecticut.

The Sparks set a season high for points and have scored 90 points or more in four consecutive games, tying the franchise record set in 2013.

Azurá Stevens had 17 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Sparks. Julie Allemand scored 12 points.

Connecticut’s Bria Hartley, who was called for a technical foul midway through the first quarter, was ejected after she picked up her second about three minutes into the third quarter. Hartley finished with 16 points in 18 minutes.

Tina Charles led Connecticut (3-20) with 24 points and 10 rebounds, and Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 17 points. The Sun have lost four in a row and 14 of 15.

STORM 95, SKY 57

CHICAGO (AP) — Skylar Diggins scored 21 points, rookie Dominique Malonga had 14 points and 10 rebounds for her first double-double and Seattle rode a 56-point second half to a rout of Chicago.

Malonga, the second pick in the 2025 draft, became the youngest player (19 years, 250 days) in WNBA history to reach 100 career points when she finished off a fast break in the second quarter.

The Storm (15-10) led 39-26 at halftime then scored the first eight points of the second half. Their third-quarter advantage was 13-1 before Rachel Banham hit a 3-pointer for Chicago’s first field goal of the second half.

Erica Wheeler scored 13 points, Brown 12, and Gabby Williams and Nneka Ogwumike 10 each for Seattle.

Kamilla Cardoso had 13 points and 13 rebounds for Chicago (7-17). Banham scored 13 points and Elizabeth Williams added 10.

