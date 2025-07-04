Spain winger Nico Williams agrees to stay at Athletic Bilbao for the next decade

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain winger Nico Williams agreed to long-term deal on Friday that will keep him at Athletic…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain winger Nico Williams agreed to long-term deal on Friday that will keep him at Athletic Bilbao through 2035.

Barcelona was reportedly keen on trying to sign the 22-year-old Williams. He has been one of the top rising talents since he excelled in helping Spain win the 2024 European Championship.

Instead, Athletic said Williams will sign a new deal that gives him an eight-year extension. His current contract was through 2027.

Williams has 31 goals and created many more in his 167 games over five seasons for Athletic thanks to his speed and dribbling skills.

He scored Spain’s opening goal in its 2-1 win over England in the final of Euro 2024, earning him the player of the match mention.

Nico and his older brother Iñaki are fan favorites for Athletic, which fields players only from Spain’s northern Basque Country region and neighboring territories.

Athletic will play in the Champions League next season after finishing La Liga in fourth place.

