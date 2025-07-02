Spain star Bonmatí making ‘very positive’ progress after meningitis, could play Euro 2025 opener

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Spain star Aitana Bonmatí is making good progress after recovering from viral meningitis and might even…

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Spain star Aitana Bonmatí is making good progress after recovering from viral meningitis and might even be available for the world champion’s opening match at the Women’s European Championship, coach Montse Tomé said Wednesday.

The two-time Ballon d’Or winner’s participation in the tournament was in doubt last week when she was hospitalized after falling ill with a fever late Friday, but she rejoined the squad Monday and took part in training Tuesday.

“Let’s see. Aitana is evolving positively,” Tomé said the day before Spain’s opening match against Portugal. “Yesterday, she did part of the training … I think she spent 15 minutes on her own and her progress is very positive. For today’s training, she’ll do some tasks with the team. She’s willing to play, but we’ll see what the medical services are telling me. What matters is the player’s health and good condition, but her progress is positive.”

After Portugal, Spain also faces Belgium and Italy in Group B at Euro 2025.

The 27-year-old Bonmatí has won the top individual award for women’s soccer for the past two years.

The Barcelona player was key to Spain winning the 2023 Women’s World Cup for its first major women’s trophy. Spain also won the inaugural 2024 Women’s Nations League, but it has never won the European Championship.

