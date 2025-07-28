Skylar Diggins has triple-double as Storm beat Sun

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Skylar Diggins had a triple-double, Nneka Ogwumike scored 26 points and the Seattle Storm blew past…

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Skylar Diggins had a triple-double, Nneka Ogwumike scored 26 points and the Seattle Storm blew past the Connecticut Sun 101-85 on Monday night.

Nine days after recording the first triple-double in WNBA All-Star Game history, Diggins did it again with 11 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists against the Sun.

Seattle led 57-46 at halftime, then Ogwumike had nine points and Diggins scored four as the Storm added 13 points in the first three minutes of the third quarter. Seattle scored 30 points in the period and took an 87-58 lead into the fourth.

Ogwumike shot 11 for 13, including 4 of 5 on 3-pointers. She did not attempt a shot in the fourth quarter.

Seattle’s 86.7% shooting in the third quarter was a franchise record for any quarter.

The Storm cooled down in the fourth quarter, scoring 14 points. They finally reached the 100-point mark when Zia Cooke hit a jumper with nine seconds left.

Williams scored 16 points, Dominique Malonga had 12 and Ezi Magbegor 10 for Seattle (16-11).

Bria Hartley scored 17 and Tina Charles added 11 for Connecticut (4-21). Jacy Sheldon scored 11 off the bench and Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 10.

WINGS 92, LIBERTY 82

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale had 20 points and 14 assists, Paige Bueckers scored 20 points and Dallas hung on to beat New York despite making only one field goal in the fourth quarter.

Dallas led 85-62 through three quarters but a 3-pointer from Aziaha James with about 7 minutes remaining was the Wings’ only basket of the final period.

New York outscored Dallas 20-3 over the first 8 1/2 minutes, capped by Jonquel Jones’ 3-pointer that made it 88-82.

Bueckers — with former UConn teammate Azzi Fudd in attendance wearing an “I Heart PB” T-shirt — finally scored for Dallas, making two free throws with 1:06 remaining. After Jones missed a jumper, DiJonai Carrington made two free throws for a 92-82 lead with 54 seconds left.

