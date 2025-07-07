Sixers re-sign veteran guard Kyle Lowry as he embarks on what will be his 20th season in the NBA

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Veteran guard Kyle Lowry re-signed with the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday as he embarks on what will…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Veteran guard Kyle Lowry re-signed with the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday as he embarks on what will be his 20th season in the league.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed by the team.

A Philadelphia native, the 39-year-old Lowry played in 35 games last season for the 76ers. He averaged 3.9 points and 2.7 assists.

Lowry was 24th overall pick out of Villanova by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2006 draft. He’s a six-time All-Star who’s played in 1,173 career games with Memphis, Houston, Toronto, Miami and the Sixers. He helped the Raptors win the NBA title in 2019 when his coach was current Philadelphia coach Nick Nurse.

Lowry is in the top 10 among active players in assists (fifth, with 7,099), 3-pointers (seventh, with 2,205) and steals (ninth, with 1,499).

“Kyle’s championship experience and Hall-of-Fame resume speaks for itself. He is a proven floor general with tremendous knowledge of the game that is a resource to everyone in the organization,” 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey said in a statement.

