Shubman Gill hits century as India’s hopes of drawing 4th test against England grow

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — India captain Shubman Gill hit his fourth century of the series against England on Sunday to give the visitors hope of salvaging a draw on the final day of the fourth test at Old Trafford.

Another day of defiant batting saw India take a 11-run lead at tea and reach 322-4 on the final day of the fourth test.

Ravindra Jadeja was 53 not out and Washington Sundar 57 not out as time began to run out for England in its attempt to seal a series-clinching win in Manchester with 35 overs remaining.

Gill’s 103 in the opening session had set India up for its latest gritty display. The series-leading run-maker’s stand was finally brought to an end when he was caught by Jamie Smith off Joffra Archer, putting a stop to his near seven-hour stand over two days.

Gill is now on 722 for the series and his partnership with KL Rahul (90) proved the platform for India to try to salvage a test that had looked to be slipping away from it.

Jadeja and Sundar with a partnership of 100 maintained India’s stubborn resolve as an increasingly frustrated England, which leads the series 2-1, looking short of ideas going into the evening session.

Stokes delivers, but England needs more

With India resuming the day on 174-2 and trailing by 137, England was crying out for Ben Stokes.

And the self-titled bionic man didn’t take long to deliver.

After fitness concerns ruled him out of bowling on day 4, England’s captain was back with the ball and quickly claimed his 17th wicket of the series when Rahul went leg before wicket.

It was a reminder of just how badly he was missed from England’s attack on Saturday as Gill and Rahul batted with defiance and India recovered from 0-2 at the start of its second innings.

Stokes, who had retired hurt with cramp on day 3 and then returned to reach 141, had decided not to bowl at all on day 4. In his absence, England looked short of ideas as India held firm through the last two sessions.

Hardly surprising given the 34-year-old Stokes is the lead wicket-taker in the series and took five in India’s first innings.

His brilliant performance came after he underwent surgery in January following a second hamstring injury in five months and dubbed himself the bionic man.

He frequently held the back of his leg after each ball on Sunday but his involvement gave England a much-needed lift with Rahul going 10 runs short of his century with India on 188-3.

But he was limited after lunch, appearing not to want to put his body through too much and England suffered as a result.

