OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander agrees to a massive 4-year contract extension with NBA champion Thunder, AP source says.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander agrees to a massive 4-year contract extension with NBA champion Thunder, AP source says.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.