Semien has game-ending hit for Rangers in 10th to beat Braves after earlier shot to helmet

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Marcus Semien hit an RBI single in the 10th inning and the Texas Rangers beat the…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Marcus Semien hit an RBI single in the 10th inning and the Texas Rangers beat the Atlanta Braves 6-5 on Saturday night, seven innings after the second baseman took a 94.6 mph fastball to the helmet.

Semien’s solid shot up the middle off Enyel De Los Santos (3-3) gave the Rangers their fifth straight victory. It came after the Braves intentionally walked Corey Seager to start the 10th.

Atlanta took 5-4 lead in the ninth. Michael Harris II led off with an opposite-field triple for his fourth extra-base hit, and scored on Sean Murphy’s pinch-hit sacrifice fly.

It was the second triple for Harris, who finished 4 for 4 and scored three times. The center fielder also had an RBI double and a solo homer in the sixth that tied it at 4.

Josh Jung drew a one-out walk in the Texas ninth, then pinch-runner Sam Haggerty stole second base and scored on Jonah Heim’s double off closer Raisel Iglesias, who had his fifth blown save in 16 chances.

The Rangers led 4-2 in the third on a two-run single by Adolis García, immediately after the scary moment when Semien was hit on the ear flap of his helmet by Grant Holmes’ fastball.

Semien stayed in the game and scored with Seager, whose single had extended his on-base streak to 25 games, now the longest active in the majors after Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich’s 30-gamer end Saturday.

Shawn Armstrong (4-3), the fourth Rangers pitcher, worked the final two innings.

Key moment

It looked like Atlanta had a 2-0 lead on Albies’ single in the first, but Texas challenged the safe call for the second runner that came home on that hit to right. García made a one-hop throw, and the replay showed Matt Olson’s right leg was off the ground over the plate when tagged by catcher Heim.

Key stat

The Rangers are 4-5 in extra-inning games. The Braves are 6-5.

Up next

Braves right-hander Bryce Elder (4-6) vs. Rangers rookie righty Jack Leiter (6-6, 4.27) in the series finale Sunday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.