Seattle visits Connecticut following Charles’ 24-point game

Seattle Storm (15-11, 9-6 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (4-20, 2-7 Eastern Conference) Uncasville, Connecticut; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Seattle Storm (15-11, 9-6 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (4-20, 2-7 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut Sun takes on the Seattle Storm after Tina Charles scored 24 points in the Connecticut Sun’s 95-64 win against the Golden State Valkyries.

The Sun are 3-9 on their home court. Connecticut ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 31.1 rebounds. Charles paces the Sun with 5.8 boards.

The Storm have gone 7-6 away from home. Seattle is fifth in the WNBA with 20.8 assists per game led by Skylar Diggins averaging 5.6.

Connecticut is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 43.0% Seattle allows to opponents. Seattle averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Connecticut gives up.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Storm won the last meeting 79-65 on July 12, with Gabby Williams scoring 18 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charles is scoring 16.3 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Sun. Bria Hartley is averaging 12.4 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games.

Nneka Ogwumike is averaging 17.1 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Storm. Erica Wheeler is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 2-8, averaging 77.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.4 points per game.

Storm: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

INJURIES: Sun: None listed.

Storm: Katie Lou Samuelson: out for season (knee).

