Seattle plays Dallas following Ogwumike’s 22-point game

Dallas Wings (6-17, 2-10 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (14-9, 9-5 Western Conference)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Storm -9; over/under is 165.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm hosts the Dallas Wings after Nneka Ogwumike scored 22 points in the Seattle Storm’s 67-58 win against the Golden State Valkyries.

The Storm are 9-5 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle is fifth in the Western Conference scoring 80.9 points while shooting 44.7% from the field.

The Wings’ record in Western Conference play is 2-10. Dallas is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Seattle is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 45.3% Dallas allows to opponents. Dallas has shot at a 41.5% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points below the 43.2% shooting opponents of Seattle have averaged.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Storm won 83-77 in the last meeting on June 4. Gabby Williams led the Storm with 18 points, and DiJonai Carrington led the Wings with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ogwumike is averaging 17.1 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Storm. Skylar Diggins is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

Paige Bueckers is averaging 18.4 points, 5.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Wings. Aziaha James is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 6-4, averaging 78.6 points, 30.5 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Wings: 4-6, averaging 82.2 points, 37.3 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.4 points.

INJURIES: Storm: Katie Lou Samuelson: out for season (knee).

Wings: Maddy Siegrist: out (knee), Tyasha Harris: out for season (knee).

