Scott Robertson names 4 new caps in the All Blacks lineup to play France in the 1st test

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson has named four new caps including Netherlands-born lock Fabian Holland in his team to play France in the first rugby test at Dunedin on Saturday.

Holland has been named in the starting lineup along with Crusaders backrower Christian Lio-Willie. Chiefs prop Ollie Norris and Hurricanes backrower Du’Plessis Kirifi are on the bench.

The 22-year-old Holland was born in the Netherlands and moved to Christchurch as a teenager to play high school rugby before signing with the Dunedin-based Highlanders, first at age-group level, then in Super Rugby.

Lio-Willie was initially named in Robertson’s squad for the France series as injury cover from Chiefs backrower Luke Jacobson. He has been promoted into the starting lineup in place of Wallace Sititi, World Rugby’s Breakout Player of the Year last year, who has an ankle injury.

Lio-Willie will play at No. 8 while Ardie Savea will start on the openside flank and lock Tupou Vaa’i on the blindside.

“This is a huge moment for these men and their families,” Robertson said of the new caps. “We are all thrilled for them.

“For Fabian and Christian, it will be special to debut in front of a Dunedin home crowd and I am sure Fabian’s Highlanders supporters and Christian’s Otago fans will be out in full force. Ollie and Du’Plessis have both shown their class in Super Rugby this year and we know they are ready.”

Robertson has moved regular outside center Rieko Ioane to the right wing and has named Billy Proctor in the No. 13 jersey for his third test. Proctor will combine in midfield with Jordie Barrett who missed the Super Rugby season while playing for Leinster in Ireland.

All three Beauden brothers are in the starting lineup with Beauden at flyhalf and captain Scott at lock where he will combine with Holland.

Will Jordan will start at fullback while Damian McKenzie has been named on the bench. Sevu Reece is on the left wing.

France has sent an understrength team for the three-match series, choosing not to select players who were involved in the final rounds of the French Top 14 competition.

Still, France has a record of beating the All Blacks when least expected. France beat New Zealand 30-29 in the last match between the teams at the 2023 World Cup.

“Facing France is always special,” Robertson said. “They bring intensity, flair, and physicality. As a group we’ve had a fantastic 10 days together, preparing for the three-test series ahead of us.”

The teams are scheduled to play the second test in Wellington on July 12 and at Hamilton a week later.

