San Diego Padres and Miami Marlins play in game 2 of series

San Diego Padres (55-45, second in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (46-53, third in the NL East) Miami; Tuesday,…

San Diego Padres (55-45, second in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (46-53, third in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Stephen Kolek (0-0); Marlins: Edward Cabrera (3-4, 3.61 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -112, Padres -107; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Miami Marlins.

Miami has a 22-29 record at home and a 46-53 record overall. The Marlins have a 37-19 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

San Diego is 24-27 in road games and 55-45 overall. The Padres have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .316.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Padres are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Stowers has 22 home runs, 36 walks and 60 RBIs while hitting .295 for the Marlins. Xavier Edwards is 14 for 42 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado has 23 doubles and 18 home runs for the Padres. Xander Bogaerts is 13 for 34 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .257 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Padres: 7-3, .248 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera: day-to-day (elbow), Jesus Tinoco: 60-Day IL (forearm), Connor Norby: 10-Day IL (wrist), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Michael King: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.