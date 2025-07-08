Sami Whitcomb scores 36 and Alyssa Thomas has 16th triple-double in Mercury’s win over Wings

PHOENIX (AP) — Sami Whitcomb scored 29 of her career-high 36 points in the first half, Alyssa Thomas had her…

PHOENIX (AP) — Sami Whitcomb scored 29 of her career-high 36 points in the first half, Alyssa Thomas had her 16th career triple-double and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Dallas Wings 102-72 on Monday night to avoid their first three-game losing streak of the season.

Whitcomb’s 29 were the most points scored by a WNBA player in any half this season.

Whitcomb scored 22 points in the opening 12 minutes to help Phoenix build a 33-21 lead. She made 10 of her first 12 field goals, with her sixth 3-pointer giving Phoenix a 46-33 lead.

Whitcomb was fouled on a 3-point attempt with 8:27 left in the third quarter and made two free throws to set a new career high with 31 points. She missed the third free throw, but Phoenix got the offensive rebound and Whitcomb drained a 3-pointer for a 59-42 lead.

Whitcomb, who entered with a season high of 18 points, finished 12 of 19 from the field, including 7 of 11 from 3-point range.

Thomas had 15 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds for Phoenix (13-6), which reached the century mark for the third time in five games. Satou Sabally (right ankle) missed her first game of the season.

JJ Quinerly scored 18 points and Aziaha James added 15 for Dallas (6-14). Paige Bueckers scored 11 in 24 minutes. The Wings were without starters Arike Ogunbowale (left thumb) and DiJonai Carrington (rib).

The Mercury avenged a 98-89 loss on Thursday to the Wings, who were the first team in 25 years to start four rookies.

Free agent

Six-time All-Star DeWanna Bonner, who was waived by the Indiana Fever on June 25, sat courtside. Multiple outlets reported that Bonner, won two WNBA titles with Phoenix, is expected to sign with the Mercury in the coming days.

Thomas, Bonner’s fiancée, was traded to Phoenix during the offseason after getting the franchise tag from Connecticut.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.