Sabbi scores in 4th minute, White adds 1 goal, 1 assist as Whitecaps beat Dynamo 3-0

HOUSTON (AP) — Emmanuel Sabbi scored a goal in the fourth minute, Sebastian Berhalter added a goal and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat the Houston Dynamo 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Yohei Takaoka had two saves and his MLS-high 10th shutout this season for Vancouver.

Mathias Laborda’s header from the center of the area, off a ball-in played by Édier Ocampo, was parried by diving goalkeeper Jonathan Bond but Sabbi blasted a half-volley into the net to open the scoring.

Brian White, on the right side of the area, played a pass back to a charging Sebastian Berhalter for a first-touch finish from just outside the penalty box in the 42nd.

White had a penalty kick blocked by Bond but tapped in his own rebound to cap the scoring in the 56th.

The Whitecaps (12-5-5) had lost back-to-back games — by a combined score of 6-0 — and four of their last five.

Houston (7-11-5) had 56% possession, though the Dynamo were outshot 14-13, 7-2 on target.

