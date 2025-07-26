Ryan McMahon set to make his New York Yankees debut, batting eighth against Philadelphia

NEW YORK (AP) — Ryan McMahon moved into DJ LeMahieu’s old locker between Trent Grisham’s and Anthony Volpe’s, then took…

NEW YORK (AP) — Ryan McMahon moved into DJ LeMahieu’s old locker between Trent Grisham’s and Anthony Volpe’s, then took over at third base on Saturday in his New York Yankees debut.

New York acquired the 2024 All-Star from Colorado on Friday for a pair of 22-year-old pitchers in the low minors, right-hander Josh Grosz and left-hander Griffin Herring, and inserted the 30-year-old into the eighth spot in the batting order against Philadelphia.

“This is every kid’s dream you know when you’re 9, 10 years old and hitting little balls in the backyard, you’re pitching yourself, Game 7 of the World Series at Yankees Stadium, so it’s going to be pretty cool,” McMahon said.

McMahon was hitting .217 with 16 home runs and 35 RBIs for last-place Colorado, which is in Baltimore this week. The Yankees arranged for an Uber, McMahon went straight to Yankee Stadium and dropped his gear off at about 8:15 to 8:30 p.m., then watched the rest of New York’s 12-5 loss to Philadelphia on his phone.

He had been in the clubhouse for a while Saturday before his locker name plate arrived 2 1/2 hours before game time following an express delivery from TAG UP, the company in Minnesota that manufactures them.

McMahon wore No. 24 with the Rockies, which is used by current Yankees outfielder Jasson Domínguez. He chose 19, his dad’s high school number and the jersey used by Charlie Blackmon, a Rockies teammate he admired.

It also was used in 2003 by current Yankees manager Aaron Boone.

“I didn’t think about it,” Boone said. “It’s pretty cool.”

McMahon was teammates with LeMahieu on the Rockies in 2017-18. LeMahieu was released by the Yankees on July 10 after hitting .266 with two homers, 12 RBIs and a .674 OPS.

McMahon was hitting .300 with three homers and seven RBIs in six games following the All-Star break. His 127 strikeouts trailed only the 138 of Detroit’s Riley Greene, and strikeouts could trigger booing from fans already antsy over the Yankees’ two-month slide.

“It comes with the territory, right? The fans are entitled to their opinion, and they can do whatever they want,” McMahon said. “My goal is going to be to play winning baseball. I’m going to try to do everything I can and try to keep the blinders on and let the noise be the noise, but hopefully we get more cheering than booing.”

He had 198 strikeouts two years ago and 185 last season.

“Strikeouts happen when I’m not doing proper things, right? I think they drop down considerably when I have a better approach and take a better swing,” he said. ”I think it’s something you’re always trying to address.”

