Ryan McMahon off to fast start with Yankees: `First impressions are usually pretty big’

NEW YORK (AP) — Two games into his New York Yankees career, Ryan McMahon has fans talking. And in this case, that’s a positive.

“First impressions are usually pretty big,” he said Sunday after sparking a comeback with a tying, two-run double and some dazzling defense in a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies that stopped a three-game losing streak.

Acquired on Friday from Colorado, the 2024 All-Star went 1 for 3 and made a nifty backhand stop in his pinstriped debut Saturday, a 9-4 defeat.

After the Phillies went ahead 2-0 Sunday against Carlos Rodón on second-inning homers by Nick Castellanos and rookie Otto Kemp, McMahon grounded a Zack Wheeler curveball into the right-field corner in the bottom half.

“He looks great so far. Hopefully he continues it,” Yankees closer Devin Williams said. “I’ve obviously played against him in the past and he was a good player and I’m happy to have him here.”

McMahon also singled and was hit by a pitch. He’s reached base five times in two games with the Yankees.

His glove work has been even more impressive. McMahon easily fielded J.T. Realmuto’s 104.3 mph grounder in the second, jumped to grab Bryce Harper’s looper leading off the fourth, then ranged to his glove side for a fifth-inning grounder with two out, slid and spun and then threw out speedy Trea Turner at first.

“Three big plays that stood out to me,” Rodón said. “It’s a whirlwind for a guy that gets traded and has to figure things out. So it’s a pleasure to have him.”

McMahon made 129 errors over six minor league seasons. He credited his defense to former Rockies teammates Nolan Arenado, Trevor Story and DJ LeMahieu, who have combined for 13 All-Star selections and 14 Gold Gloves.

“When you have those three guys and you’re 20 years old and in your first big league camp, you’re going to learn a lot if you just shut up and watch and pay attention,” McMahon said.

McMahon arrived in the Bronx on Friday night following his trade from the Rockies, the team that drafted him in 2013. He took only one suitcase of clothing and his gear, and is staying in a hotel through the homestand.

His wife Natalie and 1 1/2-year-old daughter Austyn Brooke remained behind.

“We’ll figure that out, man,” he said. “My wife, she’s a rock star. She’s awesome. She’ll let me get settled a little bit and then they’ll probably come out next homestand.”

Yankees players, led by captain Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole and Giancarlo Stanton, have been working at getting to know McMahon.

“Real easy to be around. I kind of sat with him a little bit today in the locker room, just kind of shooting it a little with him and he feels, to me, he feels comfortable,” said manager Aaron Boone, a third baseman obtained by the Yankees from Cincinnati at the 2003 trade deadline.

“It’s allowing them space, allowing them to be themselves but also trying to really get to know them a little bit and making them immediately feel part of it,” Boone said.

Austin Wells hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly and Trent Grisham an RBI single against Wheeler (9-4), who tied his career high with three hit batters — including two in a row ahead of the double by McMahon, who himself was hit by a pitch in the sixth.

A smile on his face, McMahon left the clubhouse to address some of the logistics of the trade.

“I’ve got a lot of calls to make today, that’s for sure,” he said.

