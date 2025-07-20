Royals try to avoid series sweep against the Marlins

The Miami Marlins and the Kansas City Royals square off in the last game of a three-game series. The Marlins can sweep the series with a victory.

Miami Marlins' Jesus Sanchez drops his bat after hitting a RBI single to score Nick Fortes during the third inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Tuesday, June 3, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(AP/Lynne Sladky) Miami Marlins' Jesus Sanchez drops his bat after hitting a RBI single to score Nick Fortes during the third inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Tuesday, June 3, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(AP/Lynne Sladky) Kansas City Royals (47-52, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (46-51, third in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Kris Bubic (7-6, 2.48 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 113 strikeouts); Marlins: Janson Junk (4-1, 2.68 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -128, Marlins +107; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins and the Kansas City Royals square off in the last game of a three-game series. The Marlins can sweep the series with a victory.

Miami is 46-51 overall and 22-27 at home. The Marlins are 14-7 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Kansas City is 23-26 in road games and 47-52 overall. The Royals have the second-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.53.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Stowers has 14 doubles, three triples and 21 home runs for the Marlins. Xavier Edwards is 13 for 42 with seven doubles, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has 32 doubles, three triples and 14 home runs for the Royals. Salvador Perez is 12 for 33 with two doubles, five home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 6-4, .251 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Royals: 5-5, .246 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Jesus Tinoco: 60-Day IL (forearm), Connor Norby: 10-Day IL (wrist), Edward Cabrera: day-to-day (elbow), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Michael Lorenzen: 15-Day IL (oblique), Cole Ragans: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Mark Canha: 10-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (ankle), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Marsh: 60-Day IL (shoulder), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

