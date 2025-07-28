Royals pitcher Kris Bubic to miss rest of season with rotator cuff injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — All-Star pitcher Kris Bubic of the Kansas City Royals will miss the rest of the…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — All-Star pitcher Kris Bubic of the Kansas City Royals will miss the rest of the season with a strained rotator cuff.

The 27-year-old lefty is 8-7 with a 2.55 ERA this season, earning his first All-Star selection. He gave up three runs and recorded just one out in the Midsummer Classic, then left Saturday’s game against the Cleveland Guardians after allowing three earned runs on three hits and four walks in 2 2/3 innings.

“Physically, something’s not right,” he said.

Bubic was placed on the injured list Sunday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.