Royals acquire veteran outfielder Randal Grichuk in deal with the Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — The Kansas City Royals acquired veteran outfielder Randal Grichuk from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday. The D-backs…

PHOENIX (AP) — The Kansas City Royals acquired veteran outfielder Randal Grichuk from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.

The D-backs added right-hander Andrew Hoffmann, who has made three appearances for the Royals this season out of the bullpen. The 25-year-old was selected in the 12th round of the 2021 draft by the Braves.

The 33-year-old Grichuk has played the past 1 1/2 seasons for the D-backs, with the club using his right-handed bat mostly against left-handed pitching.

News of the trade came in the middle of Arizona’s 2-0 loss in Pittsburgh. Grichuk was pulled from the game in the fifth inning and could be seen hugging teammates in the dugout.

Grichuk was 0 for 2 on Saturday night in Arizona’s 2-0 loss, flying out in the second inning and flying out in the fourth. He’s batting .240 with seven home runs this season in 71 games.

“I was a little bit sad, right?” said Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo, who had never had a player traded during a game before in his nine seasons on the job. “It’s hard to say goodbye to someone that’s been a big part of this organization for a year and a half.”

Grichuk has 210 career homers over a 12-year career that’s also included time with the Cardinals, Blue Jays, Rockies and Angels.

The move comes two days after the Diamondbacks shipped first baseman Josh Naylor to the Seattle Mariners for two pitching prospects.

Right-handers Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly and third baseman Eugenio Suarez also are on expiring contracts and could be dealt before Thursday’s trade deadline. Kelly (9-6) took the loss Saturday despite giving up just two runs in 6 2/3 innings.

Kelly has spent his entire seven-year career with Arizona after starring in the Korean Baseball Organization. He grew up in the Phoenix area.

“I definitely acknowledge that anything could happen in the next couple of days,” Kelly said. “I have always loved being here, but I understand the business side of the game, too.”

___

AP free-lance writer John Perrotto in Pittsburgh contributed to this report.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.