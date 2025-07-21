Rookie Drake Baldwin has 6 RBIs as Braves win 9-5 to hand Giants their 6th straight loss

ATLANTA (AP) — Rookie Drake Baldwin drove in six runs, Ronald Acuña Jr. scored three times and the Atlanta Braves…

ATLANTA (AP) — Rookie Drake Baldwin drove in six runs, Ronald Acuña Jr. scored three times and the Atlanta Braves beat San Francisco 9-5 on Monday night, handing the Giants their season-high sixth straight loss.

Baldwin was 3 for 5 and scored 2 runs from the DH slot. Acuña had a double and three walks.

Willy Adames was 4 for 5 with a home run, two doubles and two RBIs for the Giants.

The Braves took a 5-1 lead in the first inning thanks to a wild start from Giants starter Hayden Birdsong (4-4), who did not record an out. He walked the first three batters before Baldwin cleared the bases with a three-run double. Birdsong then walked Ozzie Albies and hit Sean Murphy before he was removed. Birdsong also had a wild pitch to Matt Olson and nearly hit Acuña earlier in the inning.

Matt Gage came on and struck out two before giving up a two-run single to Nick Allen.

Bryce Elder (4-6) allowed 11 base runners on eight hits and three walks, but gave up just three runs in five innings. He stranded seven runners and picked up his second straight win.

Aaron Bummer, Rafael Montero and Enyel De Los Santos covered the final four innings, allowing two runs.

Acuña turned in another jaw-dropping play, this time on the basepaths. On what appeared to be a routine single to center field by Baldwin in the fourth inning, Acuña scored from first after running through a stop sign at third base and diving in just ahead of the throw from Adames at shortstop.

Key moment

After Baldwin gave the Braves a 3-1 lead in the first, Allen’s two-run single wrapped up the five-run first inning and put Atlanta firmly in control.

Key stat

Birdsong threw just 6 of his 25 pitches for strikes in the first inning and now has 17 walks in his last 13 innings. It is the first time in 37 career appearances he did not recorded an out.

Up next

Braves RHP Davis Daniel (0-0, 1.80) faces Giants RHP Landen Roupp (4-4, 3.27) on Tuesday.

