Rooker and Langeliers hit HRs, Andujar has 2 RBIs to help Athletics beat Mariners 6-1

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Brent Rooker and Shea Langeliers hit home runs, Miguel Andujar had two hits and two RBIs and the Athletics beat the Seattle Mariners 6-1 on Tuesday night.

Luis Severino (5-11) allowed a run on five hits with two walks and six strikeouts in five innings. Elvis Alvarado, Sean Newcomb — who struck out the side in the seventh — and Michael Kelly combined to pitch four scoreless innings of relief.

Langeliers hit a solo homer off Mariners starter Logan Evans (4-4), Soderstrom singled and Andujar followed with an RBI double to make it 6-0 in the fifth.

Rooker hit a three-run shot before Langeliers doubled and then scored on Andujar’s double that made it 4-0 in the third.

Randy Arozarena hit a two-out single, stole second base and scored when Jorge Polanco singled in the fourth for the Mariners’ run.

The Mariners struck out 11 times, left nine runners on base and were 1 of 7 with runners in scoring position.

Key moment

After Polanco’s RBI single got the Mariners on the board, Dominic Canzone singled and Ben Williamson walked to load the bases but Severino got Cole Young — the potential go-ahead run — to ground out and end the inning.

Key stat

Arozarena has 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases this season, his fifth consecutive 20/20 season. The 30-year-old is tied with Mike Trout for third most 20/20 seasons in American League history behind Alex Rodriguez (six) and José Ramírez (seven). Ramírez is the only other player in MLB to accomplish the feat in each of the past five seasons.

Up next

Bryan Woo (8-5, 2.91 ERA) is set the take the mound on Wednesday against Jeffrey Springs (9-7, 4.13) to conclude a three-game set.

