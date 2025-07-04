Roger Penske has new leadership in IndyCar team after latest cheating scandal at Indy 500

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Team Penske has new leadership structure atop its IndyCar and sports car programs in the wake…

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Team Penske has new leadership structure atop its IndyCar and sports car programs in the wake of its latest cheating scandal that engulfed the organization at the Indianapolis 500.

Jonathan Diuguid has been promoted to president of Penske Racing, and Travis Law has been named competition director for Penske Racing. Diuguid and Law have a combined 38 years of experience at Team Penske. Diuguid and Law will oversee the Team Penske teams competing in IndyCar as well as Porsche Penske Motorsport, which races in both IMSA and the World Endurance Championship series.

“After two decades working for Roger Penske, I truly know and understand what the Penske name means in the world of motorsports,” Diuguid said. “The best way I know to show my appreciation to him for his trust is to ensure our success continues well into the future.”

Roger Penske fired his top three executives at Team Penske after two of the Penske cars were found to be illegal.

Team president Tim Cindric, IndyCar managing director Ron Ruzewski and IndyCar general manager Kyle Moyer were fired in May in the wake of this Indianapolis 500 cheating scandal.

Penske is owner of the three-car team, IndyCar, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Indy 500. He has won the Indy 500 a record 20 times.

Penske shook up his race team leadership after two-time Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden and teammate Will Power were found to have an illegally modified spec part on their cars ahead the final round of qualifications for the 109th running of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

Cindric and Ruzewski already had been suspended by IndyCar for the race and both teams fined $100,000. It was the second consecutive year Cindric and Ruzewski were suspended from the Indy 500.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.