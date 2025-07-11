Rockies play the Reds looking to stop road skid

Colorado Rockies (21-72, fifth in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (48-46, fourth in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Friday, 7:10…

Colorado Rockies (21-72, fifth in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (48-46, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (3-10, 5.84 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); Reds: Chase Burns (0-1, 8.10 ERA, 1.90 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -225, Rockies +185; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies will aim to stop a three-game road skid when they face the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati is 26-21 at home and 48-46 overall. The Reds have a 24-5 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Colorado has an 11-36 record in road games and a 21-72 record overall. The Rockies have a 7-14 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams match up Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz has a .280 batting average to lead the Reds, and has 17 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs. Spencer Steer is 9 for 32 with two home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Hunter Goodman leads the Rockies with a .280 batting average, and has 18 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs, 18 walks and 52 RBIs. Tyler Freeman is 15 for 37 with two RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .221 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .262 batting average, 6.47 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (flexor), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Ezequiel Tovar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

