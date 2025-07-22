Rockies’ Germán Márquez has biceps tendinitis in his pitching arm, could be headed to IL

DENVER (AP) — Veteran Colorado Rockies right-hander Germán Márquez has biceps tendinitis in his pitching arm and could be heading…

DENVER (AP) — Veteran Colorado Rockies right-hander Germán Márquez has biceps tendinitis in his pitching arm and could be heading to the injured list, he told reporters on Tuesday.

Márquez experienced tightness in his shoulder during his last start and had an MRI on Monday that found no structural damage, multiple outlets reported. His next turn in the rotation is Saturday.

The 30-year-old is 3-11 with a 5.67 ERA in 20 starts this season for the major league-worst Rockies. He has spent his entire 10-year career with Colorado, going 68-67 with a 4.54 ERA.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.