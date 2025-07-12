Rockies bring 1-0 series lead over Reds into game 2

Colorado Rockies (22-72, fifth in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (48-47, fourth in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Saturday, 4:10…

Colorado Rockies (22-72, fifth in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (48-47, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Bradley Blalock (0-2, 12.94 ERA, 2.06 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Reds: Brady Singer (7-7, 4.32 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -300, Rockies +240; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies meet the Cincinnati Reds with a 1-0 series lead.

Cincinnati has a 26-22 record at home and a 48-47 record overall. The Reds have a 24-5 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Colorado has a 12-36 record in road games and a 22-72 record overall. The Rockies have a 7-14 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Reds have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds with 18 home runs while slugging .494. Santiago Espinal is 8 for 23 with a double and two RBIs over the past 10 games.

Hunter Goodman leads the Rockies with 17 home runs while slugging .516. Mickey Moniak is 11 for 31 with two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .216 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by five runs

Rockies: 3-7, .254 batting average, 6.62 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (flexor), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Ezequiel Tovar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

