Rockies and Cardinals play, winner secures 3-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (52-50, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (25-76, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Andre Pallante (0-0); Rockies: TBD

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -193, Rockies +160; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies and St. Louis Cardinals play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Colorado has a 25-76 record overall and a 13-38 record in home games. The Rockies have a 17-9 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

St. Louis is 52-50 overall and 23-30 in road games. Cardinals hitters are batting a collective .253, which ranks fifth in the NL.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Beck has 18 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs and 33 RBIs for the Rockies. Ryan McMahon is 10 for 37 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Brendan Donovan has eight home runs, 35 walks and 39 RBIs while hitting .295 for the Cardinals. Masyn Winn is 16 for 42 with four doubles and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .260 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Cardinals: 3-7, .267 batting average, 5.55 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: German Marquez: day-to-day (shoulder), Ryan Ritter: 10-Day IL (finger), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (thumb), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Thomas Saggese: day-to-day (undisclosed), Nolan Gorman: 10-Day IL (back), Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (ribs), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

