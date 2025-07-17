Rise in banning orders for soccer fans in England and Wales

LONDON (AP) — There was a 12% rise in fans being banned from attending soccer matches in England and Wales…

LONDON (AP) — There was a 12% rise in fans being banned from attending soccer matches in England and Wales last season, the U.K. government said on Thursday.

Figures released by the Home Office showed 2,439 football banning orders (FBO) in effect up to June 1. A total of 685 new FBOs were issued last season.

“As part of our ‘Plan for Change,’ we are continuing to make football safer for the millions of dedicated fans, funding the U.K. football policing unit and expanding drug testing on arrest at football matches for certain offenses,” policing minister Diana Johnson said.

The Home Office said there were 1,932 soccer-related arrests around regulated games in England and Wales, which was an 11% decrease on the previous campaign.

