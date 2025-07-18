Rico Hoey takes 1-point lead into the weekend in the Barracuda Championship

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Rico Hoey had his second straight 13-point round Friday to take a one-point lead into the…

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Rico Hoey had his second straight 13-point round Friday to take a one-point lead into the weekend in the Barracuda Championship, the only PGA Tour event that uses the modified Stableford scoring system.

Players receive eight points for a double eagle, five for eagle and two for birdie. A point is deducted for bogey and three for double bogey.

Played opposite the British Open, the tournament is co-sanctioned by the European tour. The winner gets into the PGA Championship but not the Masters.

Hoey had six birdies and a bogey in his afternoon round on Tahoe Mountain Club’s tree-lined Old Greenwood layout that sits at an elevation of 6,000 feet.

“I really like the course,” Hoey said. “I was pretty fortunate to have my first start out here. They gave me a sponsor invite, so it’s something special to me and hopefully I keep carrying it on.”

Max McGreevy and 2021 champion Erik van Rooyen of South Africa were tied for second.

Hoey is winless in 51 career starts on the PGA Tour. Born in the Philippines, he grew up in California and played at the University of Southern California.

“I just feel like I’m at home,” Hoey said. “It’s California. Grew up in California. I love this event. It’s always fun doing like a point system so you feel like you want to go make a lot of birdies.”

McGreevy eagled the par-5 third in a 16-point afternoon round.

“Just plotting along, getting a lot of good looks,” McGreevy said. “Got some to go early today which just freed me up and allowed me to be a little bit more aggressive I think in some spots.”

Van Rooyen scored 14 points in the morning session. He birdied four of the last six on each nine.

“Finally making some putts,” van Rooyen said. “It’s been a trying season in that regard.”

Tom Vaillant of France was fourth at 23. Isaiah Salinda, Joel Dahmen, Vince Whaley, Ryan Gerard and Jackson Suber has 22. Suber played in the last group of the day off the first tee.

Ben Martin, the first-round leader, had a zero-point round to drop 10 points behind.

Max Homa rallied to make the cut, while his playing partners — defending champion Nick Dunlap and NCAA winner Michael La Sasso of Mississippi — dropped out. Homa had a 14-point day to get to 13 points. Dunlop eagled his last hole to finish with a point, and Sasso — playing on a sponsor exemption — lost nine points in the two days.

German twins Yannik and Jeremy Paul also missed the cut.

