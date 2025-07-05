Reds meet the Phillies with 1-0 series lead

Cincinnati Reds (46-42, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (51-37, first in the NL East) Philadelphia; Saturday, 4:05…

Cincinnati Reds (46-42, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (51-37, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Lodolo (5-5, 3.52 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (7-2, 2.00 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -174, Reds +146; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds face the Philadelphia Phillies leading the series 1-0.

Philadelphia is 51-37 overall and 28-16 at home. The Phillies are 33-6 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Cincinnati has a 22-23 record in road games and a 46-42 record overall. The Reds have gone 36-17 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has 11 doubles, a triple and 26 home runs for the Phillies. Edmundo Sosa is 7 for 24 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Spencer Steer has 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 37 RBIs for the Reds. Elly De La Cruz is 15 for 42 with a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .251 batting average, 2.72 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Reds: 6-4, .262 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Aaron Nola: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Reds: Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Joe: 10-Day IL (illness), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (flexor), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.