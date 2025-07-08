Reds lefty Andrew Abbott named NL All-Star, replacing Yamamoto. Rays’ Caminero joins AL squad

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Reds left-hander Andrew Abbott is an All-Star after all. Abbott, who’s 7-1 with a 2.15 ERA…

Abbott, who’s 7-1 with a 2.15 ERA in 15 starts, was named Tuesday as an NL replacement for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who’s ineligible to pitch since he’s scheduled to start Sunday.

“It was actually wonderful (news),” manager Terry Francona said after the Reds lost 12-2 to the Miami Marlins. “He’s very deserving. His teammates were thrilled for him. On a tough night, that was the one really bright shining spot for us.”

Later Tuesday, Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero was named to the AL squad as a replacement for Boston’s Alex Bregman.

The 26-year-old Abbott was informed during the first inning of his first career All-Star selection, and he high-fived and hugged teammates who showered him with ice and bubble gum in the dugout.

“I thought I deserved it the first go-around,” Abbott said. “But there’s a lot of other deserving guys, so I get the process. Just have to wait until your name’s called. It’s just special. It means the world.”

Shortstop Elly De La Cruz is Cincinnati’s other All-Star.

Abbott’s ERA would be the fourth best in the majors if he had pitched enough innings to qualify. A pitcher must have at least one inning pitched per games played by his team. The Reds have played 92 games and Abbott has tossed 83 2/3 innings since making his season debut on April 12 after suffering a left shoulder strain in spring training.

Caminero is batting .252 with 21 homers and 57 RBIs this season, his first as an everyday player.

The 22-year-old is the third Rays infielder to be named an All-Star, joining first baseman Jonathan Aranda and second baseman Brandon Lowe.

