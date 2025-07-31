Reds host the Braves to open 3-game series

Atlanta Braves (45-62, fourth in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (57-52, third in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Thursday, 7:10…

Atlanta Braves (45-62, fourth in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (57-52, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Carlos Carrasco (0-0); Reds: Andrew Abbott (8-1, 2.09 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -161, Braves +135; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds begin a three-game series at home against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday.

Cincinnati has a 32-24 record in home games and a 57-52 record overall. The Reds are 44-21 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Atlanta has a 19-36 record in road games and a 45-62 record overall. Braves hitters have a collective .389 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the NL.

The matchup Thursday is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Braves hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds with 44 extra base hits (23 doubles, three triples and 18 home runs). Tyler Stephenson is 9 for 35 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Matt Olson has 26 doubles and 18 home runs for the Braves. Michael Harris II is 16 for 39 with two doubles, three triples and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .245 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Braves: 2-8, .224 batting average, 6.52 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (flexor), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Ronald Acuna: 10-Day IL (calf), Grant Holmes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.