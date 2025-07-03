Reaction to the deaths of Liverpool player Diogo Jota and his brother, André Silva, in a car accident in Spain:…

Reaction to the deaths of Liverpool player Diogo Jota and his brother, André Silva, in a car accident in Spain:

“Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota. The club have been informed the 28-year-old has passed away following a road traffic accident in Spain along with his brother, Andre. Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre’s family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss. We will continue to provide them with our full support.” — The Liverpool soccer club.

“Doesn’t make any sense. Just now we were together in the National Team, just now you were married. To your family, to your wife and children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you will always be with them. R.I.P. Diogo and Andre. We will all miss you. — Portugal and Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo.

“This is a moment where I struggle! There must be a bigger purpose! But I can’t see it! I’m heartbroken to hear about the passing of Diogo and his brother André. Diogo was a not only a fantastic player, but also a great friend, a loving and caring husband and father! We will miss you so much! All my prayers, thoughts and power to Rute, the kids, the family, the friends and everyone who loved them! Rest in peace – Love J.” — Former Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp.

“This is devastating news. I am sure I speak for everyone in saying our first thoughts are going to be with his family and his friends in particular. There are millions of Liverpool fans but also football fans and non-fans who will also be shocked by this. It is devastating and really important we bear in mind just how difficult a period this will be for his friends and for his family.” — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

“It is with shock and deep sorrow that we extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, who was also our athlete in the youth ranks. Rest in peace.” — The Porto soccer club, where both brothers once played.

“Just three weeks ago, I had the honor of presenting Diogo Jota with a medal after the UEFA Nations League final — a moment of joy, pride, and celebration that will now forever be burned in memory with sorrow. His passion, energy and spirit on the field inspired everyone around him. It is devastating to think that a life so full of joy and potential has been taken far too soon. Rest in peace, dear Diogo. You will not be forgotten.” — UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin.

“They say that we only lose people when we forget them. I will never forget you!” — Portugal and Al Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves.

“On behalf of the European football community, we are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Diogo Jota, Portugal international and Liverpool FC forward, along with his brother André Silva. Our thoughts are with their family, friends, teammates and all those affected by this heartbreaking loss.” — European soccer governing body UEFA.

“More than a fantastic player, with almost 50 appearances for the national team, Diogo Jota was an extraordinary person, respected by all his colleagues and opponents. He had a contagious joy and was a reference in his community. We lost two champions. Their deaths represent an irreparable loss for Portuguese soccer and we will all do our best to honor their legacy daily.” — Portuguese soccer federation president Pedro Proença.

“The news of the death of Diogo Jota, an athlete who greatly honored Portugal’s name, and his brother is unexpected and tragic. I extend my deepest condolences to their family. It is a sad day for soccer and for national and international sport. — Portugal Prime Minister Luís Montenegro.

“Devastating news about Diogo Jota and his brother Andre this morning. Thoughts are with everyone of their family and friends, especially his wife Rute and their three lovely kids. — Former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher.

