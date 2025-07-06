Rays recall right-hander Joe Boyle from Triple-A Durham ahead of series finale against Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays recalled right-hander Joe Boyle from Triple-A Durham on Sunday before the finale of…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays recalled right-hander Joe Boyle from Triple-A Durham on Sunday before the finale of their three-game series against Minnesota.

The 25-year-old Boyle, acquired in a trade with the Athletics during the offseason, is 6-4 with a 1.85 ERA in 73 innings with 96 strikeouts with Durham. He made an early season start for Tampa Bay and worked five no-hit innings in an 8-3 win over Atlanta on April 13. He walked two, allowed two earned runs and struck out seven.

He is 6-6 with a 4.85 ERA in 17 career MLB games with 78 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings.

In another move, the Rays optioned left-hander Joe Rock to Durham. The 24 -year-old made his MLB debut on June 28 against Baltimore and struck out four in two innings of relief.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.