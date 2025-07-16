Rangers 1B Jake Burger goes on the injured list for 2nd time this season

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers first baseman Jake Burger will be on the injured list for the second time…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers first baseman Jake Burger will be on the injured list for the second time this season when the team resumes play after the All-Star break.

Texas placed Burger on the 10-day IL on Wednesday because of a left quad strain. The move was retroactive to Sunday, a day after Burger struck out as a pinch-hitter in the 10th inning at Houston. He had exited in the sixth inning of Friday night’s opener in the three-game series against the AL West-leading Astros.

The Rangers (48-49) didn’t immediately make a corresponding roster move. They open a three-game series at home Friday night against Detroit (59-38), which despite a four-game losing streak still has the best record in the major leagues.

Burger, who is hitting .228 with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs over 75 games in his first season with Texas, played in only 10 games after returning from his previous IL stint. He missed 10 games from June 21 until July 2 because of a left oblique strain.

Texas got Burger in a trade from Miami in December. After he hit .190 with three homers and a team-high 32 strikeouts in 100 at-bats his first 30 games, the Rangers sent him briefly to Triple-A Round Rock. In 45 games since returning to the majors, he hit .250 with eight homers and 23 RBIs.

