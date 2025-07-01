Raleigh extends MLB lead with 33rd homer in Mariners’ win over Royals

SEATTLE (AP) — Cal Raleigh hit his major league-leading 33rd homer and Randy Arozarena connected twice as the Seattle Mariners…

SEATTLE (AP) — Cal Raleigh hit his major league-leading 33rd homer and Randy Arozarena connected twice as the Seattle Mariners beat the Kansas City Royals 6-2 on Monday night.

Raleigh led off the seventh inning with a home run against reliever Daniel Lynch IV, prompting chants of “MVP! MVP!” from the home crowd.

Arozarena hit his 100th career homer with a solo shot in the fourth to give Seattle its first run. In the fifth, he broke open the game with a three-run drive, his 10th of the season. It was the first multihomer game for Arozarena since July 20, 2024.

George Kirby (2-4) allowed one run and three hits in six innings, striking out five without a walk. He also permitted just one run and three hits over six innings his previous time out in Minnesota.

Royals starter Michael Wacha (4-8) gave up five runs and eight hits over five innings.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.