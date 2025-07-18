PSG signs 19-year-old Italian goalkeeper Renato Marin on a five-season deal

PARIS (AP) — European champion Paris Saint-Germain has made its first signing of the summer, bringing in a new goalkeeper.…

PSG said in a statement late Thursday that 19-year-old Renato Marin agreed on a five-season deal through to 2030.

The Italian player joined the Champions League winners on a free transfer after his contract with AS Roma expired.

Marin, who was born in Brazil, is joining fellow Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who has one year left on his contract. The other PSG ‘keepers are Matveï Safonov and Arnau Tenas.

