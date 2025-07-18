Live Radio
Home » Sports » PSG signs 19-year-old Italian…

PSG signs 19-year-old Italian goalkeeper Renato Marin on a five-season deal

The Associated Press

July 18, 2025, 5:11 AM

PARIS (AP) — European champion Paris Saint-Germain has made its first signing of the summer, bringing in a new goalkeeper.

PSG said in a statement late Thursday that 19-year-old Renato Marin agreed on a five-season deal through to 2030.

The Italian player joined the Champions League winners on a free transfer after his contract with AS Roma expired.

Marin, who was born in Brazil, is joining fellow Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who has one year left on his contract. The other PSG ‘keepers are Matveï Safonov and Arnau Tenas.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up