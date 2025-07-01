Premier League and Microsoft announce partnership using AI to improve fan experience

LONDON (AP) — The Premier League and Microsoft have announced a partnership to provide AI support to fans across the…

LONDON (AP) — The Premier League and Microsoft have announced a partnership to provide AI support to fans across the league’s digital platforms.

Fans will be able to access information from more than 30 seasons of stats, 300,000 articles and 9,000 videos to provide enhanced analysis and engagement when watching the world’s most popular soccer league.

Features will include open-text questions and answers in a fan’s native language through text and audio translation.

“This partnership will help us engage with fans in new ways — from personalized content to real-time match insights,” said Premier League chief executive Richard Masters.

