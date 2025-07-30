Pirates try to continue win streak, take on the Giants

Pittsburgh Pirates (46-62, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (54-54, third in the NL West) San Francisco;…

Pittsburgh Pirates (46-62, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (54-54, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mike Burrows (1-3, 4.15 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (9-8, 3.38 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 144 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -170, Pirates +143; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates will attempt to keep their four-game win streak alive when they visit the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco has a 28-25 record in home games and a 54-54 record overall. The Giants have gone 31-10 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Pittsburgh has gone 15-37 in road games and 46-62 overall. Pirates pitchers have a collective 3.71 ERA, which ranks fifth in the NL.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Giants with 45 extra base hits (26 doubles and 19 home runs). Willy Adames is 15 for 37 with four doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

Oneil Cruz leads the Pirates with 17 home runs while slugging .421. Tommy Pham is 15 for 37 with four doubles, a triple and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 2-8, .252 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Pirates: 7-3, .251 batting average, 2.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Landen Roupp: 15-Day IL (elbow), Erik Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Koss: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Pirates: Chase Shugart: 15-Day IL (knee), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (back), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

