Pirates try to avoid series sweep against the White Sox

FILE - The Automated Ball-Strike System plays on the scoreboard after a pitch call was challenged during the first inning of a spring training baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the San Diego Padres, Feb. 26, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)(AP/Carolyn Kaster) FILE - The Automated Ball-Strike System plays on the scoreboard after a pitch call was challenged during the first inning of a spring training baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the San Diego Padres, Feb. 26, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)(AP/Carolyn Kaster) Chicago White Sox (34-65, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (39-60, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Aaron Civale (1-6, 5.30 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Pirates: Andrew Heaney (4-8, 4.59 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -144, White Sox +121; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox will try to sweep a three-game series with a victory against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh has a 39-60 record overall and a 26-23 record at home. Pirates pitchers have a collective 3.87 ERA, which ranks seventh in the NL.

Chicago has a 13-36 record on the road and a 34-65 record overall. The White Sox have gone 21-5 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oneil Cruz has 16 home runs, 47 walks and 38 RBIs while hitting .216 for the Pirates. Tommy Pham is 12 for 37 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Miguel Vargas has 24 doubles, two triples and 10 home runs for the White Sox. Mike Tauchman is 11 for 34 with three doubles and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 1-9, .201 batting average, 5.74 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .223 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Pirates: Chase Shugart: 15-Day IL (knee), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (back), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Shane Smith: 15-Day IL (ankle), Tim Elko: 10-Day IL (knee), Ryan Noda: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Davis Martin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jared Shuster: 15-Day IL (hand), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Martin Perez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.