Pirates stop 30-inning scoreless streak with Tommy Pham’s 2-run homer vs. Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates are back on the board.

Tommy Pham’s two-run home run in the third inning at Kansas City on Monday night ended a 30-inning scoreless streak for the Pirates, who were shut out in all three games at Seattle during their previous series.

Before beginning this nine-game trip with the sweep by the Mariners, the Pirates had blanked St. Louis in three consecutive home games. Their streak of playing in six straight shutouts matched the longest in major league history.

Pham, a 12-year veteran who’s in his first season with the Pirates, bookended the scoreless skid with RBIs. He drove in a seventh-inning run with a groundout on Wednesday during the 5-0 victory over the Cardinals.

