Pirates look to keep home win streak going, host the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (47-40, third in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (37-50, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Sonny Gray (8-2, 3.36 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (2-10, 3.90 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -140, Pirates +118; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the St. Louis Cardinals looking to extend a six-game home winning streak.

Pittsburgh has gone 25-21 in home games and 37-50 overall. Pirates pitchers have a collective 3.69 ERA, which ranks ninth in the majors.

St. Louis has a 21-23 record in road games and a 47-40 record overall. The Cardinals have a 21-5 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Wednesday’s game is the ninth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew McCutchen has 14 doubles, eight home runs and 31 RBIs for the Pirates. Bryan Reynolds is 15 for 42 with six doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Willson Contreras leads the Cardinals with 30 extra base hits (19 doubles and 11 home runs). Nolan Gorman is 9 for 38 with three home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, .301 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .229 batting average, 3.78 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Pirates: Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (back), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (thumb), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Willson Contreras: day-to-day (hand), Jordan Walker: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Ivan Herrera: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

