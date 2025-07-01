Pirates host the Cardinals on 5-game home win streak

St. Louis Cardinals (47-39, third in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (36-50, fifth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Tuesday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (47-39, third in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (36-50, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Andre Pallante (5-4, 4.43 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Pirates: Paul Skenes (4-7, 2.12 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 110 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -168, Cardinals +140; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates, on a five-game home winning streak, host the St. Louis Cardinals.

Pittsburgh has gone 24-21 at home and 36-50 overall. The Pirates have a 19-3 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

St. Louis has a 21-22 record in road games and a 47-39 record overall. The Cardinals have a 36-7 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the eighth time this season. The Cardinals are ahead 4-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew McCutchen has a .267 batting average to lead the Pirates, and has 14 doubles and eight home runs. Nick Gonzales is 16 for 41 with two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

Willson Contreras has 19 doubles, 11 home runs and 51 RBIs for the Cardinals. Alec Burleson is 8 for 41 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .306 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .231 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (back), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (thumb), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Jordan Walker: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Ivan Herrera: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

