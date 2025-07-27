Pirates and Diamondbacks meet, winner takes 3-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (51-54, fourth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (43-62, fifth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35…

Arizona Diamondbacks (51-54, fourth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (43-62, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (7-11, 5.58 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 116 strikeouts); Pirates: Paul Skenes (5-8, 1.91 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 137 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -158, Diamondbacks +133; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates and Arizona Diamondbacks meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Pittsburgh is 43-62 overall and 30-25 at home. Pirates pitchers have a collective 3.76 ERA, which ranks ninth in MLB play.

Arizona has a 25-26 record on the road and a 51-54 record overall. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .326 on-base percentage, the third-ranked percentage in the NL.

The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Pirates lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oneil Cruz leads the Pirates with 33 extra base hits (14 doubles, two triples and 17 home runs). Tommy Pham is 13 for 37 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

Geraldo Perdomo has 22 doubles, two triples and 10 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Eugenio Suarez is 10 for 35 with a double, seven home runs and 12 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .227 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Chase Shugart: 15-Day IL (knee), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (back), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Gabriel Moreno: 60-Day IL (hand), Jalen Beeks: 15-Day IL (back), Shelby Miller: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pavin Smith: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (scapular strain), Ildemaro Vargas: 10-Day IL (foot), Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

