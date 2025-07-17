Photos of the British Open golf at Royal Portrush

The British Open is underway at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland. Two-time champion Padraig Harrington of Ireland had the honor…

The British Open is underway at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.

Two-time champion Padraig Harrington of Ireland had the honor of the opening tee shot. Xander Schauffele of the United States is trying to become the first player since Harrington in 2007-08 to win the Open in successive years.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

